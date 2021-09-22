FLOSSMOOR — Anika Sandstrom, 21, of Flossmoor, and formerly of Momence, passed away Friday (Sept. 17, 2021) at the University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago.

She was born Nov. 10, 1999, in Chicago Heights, the daughter of Matt and Kendra Black Sandstrom.

Surviving are her parents, Matt Sandstrom, of Flossmoor, and Kendra Sandstrom, of Manteno; her daughter, Kahlia Erin Henderson; two sisters, Montana Sandstrom, of Manteno, and Kelda Sandstrom and Dustin Allen, of Nashville, Tenn.; her brother, Trey Sandstrom, of Manteno; paternal grandfather, Nils F. Sandstrom, of Flossmoor; and maternal grandparents, Robert and Debra Black, of Sun Lakes, Ariz.

Anika had attended the Our Savior Lutheran Church in Momence.

She enjoyed playing soccer and cheerleading in high school.

Anika was both a loving mother and a devoted dog owner to Betsy and loved all animals.

She was a deep conversationalist with a natural sense of style and a rebellious spirit. An avid music enthusiast, she enjoyed cruising with her siblings to get ice cream while listening to tunes. She was a genuinely kind soul who will be immensely missed by all. Anika will always be our beloved little girl.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Momence, with the Rev. David Juhl officiating.

Memorials may be made toward her daughter’s education.

Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.