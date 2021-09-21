Joseph Delmore

BOURBONNAIS — Joseph J. Delmore, 65, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Sept. 18, 2021) at his home.

He was born Dec. 25, 1955, in Rochester, Minn., the son of James “JP” and Mary Kiffe Delmore.

Joe married Amy Kirsch on Sept. 16, 1983, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Starting in 1984, Joe had been a loan officer for Kankakee Federal Savings & Loans. He later worked for First of America Bank, Homestar Bank, where he spent most of his career, and then finished his career at Peoples Bank, retiring in 2020.

Joe had coached several of his son’s baseball teams and enjoyed working in his yard and spending time in his pool. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family at Lake City, Minn. He enjoyed living life. Joe loved his beagles. He was an old friend to everyone he met.

He was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are his wife, Amy Delmore, of Bourbonnais; one son, Bobby and Kara Delmore, of Chicago; one daughter, Katie Delmore, of Bourbonnais; two sisters, Sue Delmore and Phil Billman, of Rancho Murieta, Calif., and Jane Delmore-Pilotte and John Pilotte, of Libertyville; and one brother, Dan and Darlene Delmore, of Rancho Murieta, Calif.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Mike Delmore.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

The family has requested that everyone please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines at the visitation and the funeral Mass.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the funeral Mass.

Private inurnment will be in Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

