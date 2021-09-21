Death notices: Sept. 21, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Robin Ahramovich,</strong> 67, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Sept. 19, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Peter Baptist</strong>, 59, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Sept. 19, 2021) at his home in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>John King</strong>, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Sept. 18, 2021) at Aperion of Bradley nursing home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Carol S. Olsen (nee Matteson),</strong> 71, of South Wilmington, passed away Sunday (Sept. 19, 2021) at Morris Hospital in Morris. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

Past services

Memorial services for <strong>Darren Armstrong</strong>, 56, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 18 at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Margaret Crayton delivered the eulogy. Darren passed away Sept. 7, 2021. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorial services for <strong>Alfred Dale Bjorklund</strong>, 89, of Manteno, were held Sept. 11 at Manteno Church of the Nazarene. Alfred passed away April 4, 2020.

Funeral services for <strong>Eunice Dykstra</strong>, 101, of Randleman, N.C., were held Sept. 9 at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne, with the Rev. David McMillan officiating. Eunice passed away Aug. 31, 2021. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Dave Roberts, John Clevenger, Eric David, Joshua and Jared Dykstra, Mike Hebert and Chris Wulff.

Funeral services for <strong>Kenneth L. Hertz Jr.,</strong> 63, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 3 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Kenneth passed away Aug. 29, 2021. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Terry Hamilton, Brodie Hertz, Kevin and Neil Duffield, Wes Smith and Bob Abrassart.

Funeral services for <strong>George Johnson</strong>, 75, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 18 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Montele A. Crawford officiated. George passed away Sept. 10, 2021. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Brandon Sr., Jeremy, Jaleel, Emani and Jaedon Johnson, Jared and Jairus Harris, Kendall Armstrong and Jakir Wills.

Funeral services for <strong>Doralena B. “Dora” Mann</strong>, 93, of St. Anne, were held Sept. 3 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Chaplain Marlin Ludwig officiated. Dora passed away Aug. 31, 2021. Interment was in Blooms Grove Cemetery, Rockville Township. Pallbearers were Neil and Craig Mann, Brett and Toby Warhurst, Rob Dickey and Stan Schoettmer.

Funeral services for <strong>Beverly A. Seibring,</strong> 88, of Chebanse, were held Sept. 18 at United Church of Christ in Chebanse, with the Rev. Marsha Collins officiating. Beverly passed away Sept. 12, 2021. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Megan Balach, and Spencer, Matthew, Trevor, Sean, Tyler, Ryan and Mike Seibring.

Funeral services for <strong>Jose Inocencio “Joey” Zavala</strong>, 38, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 9 at St. Anne Catholic Church, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiatng. Jose passed away Sept. 2, 2021.