Brenda McAloon

HUDSON, Wis. — Brenda Marlene McAloon, 59, of Hudson, Wis., was welcomed home to heaven into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on Sept. 14, 2021.

Brenda was born Aug. 23, 1962, in Centralia, the daughter of Roger and Beverly (Casey) Cox.

While studying to earn her Bachelor of Science degree in special education K-12 LD, BD, EMH certification, at Illinois State University, where she met and fell in love with David McAloon. The couple was united in marriage July 11, 1987, in the garden of the historic Hotel Baker in St. Charles. Their union was blessed with two sons, Patrick and Ryan. The family moved to Hudson, Wis., and Brenda continued her education at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, where she earned a Master of Arts Degree in Education in 2020, and to celebrate, she got a new puppy, a golden doodle named Zoe.

Brenda worked at the Harmony Learning Center, ISD622 School District in North St. Paul, Minn., as an EBD level IV self-contained teacher for middle and high school students grades 6-10 who have emotional and behavior disabilities.

She held her belief in Jesus Christ as the central focus for her life, and with her husband, David, was currently a member of the C3 Church in Hudson. Brenda had devotion and love for family and friends.

Brenda was a loving and caring wife, mother, daughter and sister. She was empathetic of others, and a strong defender of families and individual’s civil rights. Brenda was passionate about her family and made her house a home. Brenda really enjoyed spending time with her sons and biking, camping and playing golf with her husband.

She will remain in the hearts of her husband, David, along with their sons, Patrick and Ryan; her mother, Beverly Cox; sister, Tammy (Bill) Royster; aunt, Marchete Smith; mother-in-law, Danice Correra Jeffers; father-in-law, Timothy (Jean) McAloon; sister-in-law, Gina McAloon; and other extended relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death was her father, Roger Cox.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, Wis. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, until the 11 a.m. service, also at the funeral home. Brenda’s funeral will be livestreamed. Interment will be in Willow River Cemetery in Hudson.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

