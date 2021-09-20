Ronald Shaw Sr.

BRADLEY — Ronald P. Shaw Sr., 79, of Bradley, passed away Friday (Sept. 17, 2021) at his home.

He was born Nov. 27, 1941, in Johnstown, Pa., the son of Raymond Sr. and Katherine (Gallagher) Shaw. Ronald married Doris O’Connor on May 21, 2003.

Ronald was an ironworker with Local 465 for 30 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, canning, cooking, hanging with his Local 465 buddies, and collecting antiques.

Surviving are his wife, Doris Shaw, of Bradley; one son, Ronald Shaw Jr., of New Mexico; one daughter, Brandi Guarino, of North Carolina; one sister, Vita (David) Gremillion, of Louisiana; and one brother, Raymond Shaw Jr., of South Carolina.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters, Elaine “Pinky” Poole and Ilene Poindexter; and one brother, Richard Shaw.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no public services.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.