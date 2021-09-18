Shirley Anderson

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Shirley A. Anderson, 84, of Palm Harbor, Fla., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 4, 2021, at her home.

Shirley was born Dec. 23, 1936, in Kankakee, the daughter of Edward and Dolores (Longtin) Geistwhite. Shirley married William R. Anderson on Dec. 27, 1978. He preceded her in death in 2006.

She was retired and was a volunteer at the Palm Harbor Public Library for 25 years.

Shirley enjoyed traveling to visit family, reading and playing cards.

Surviving are two sisters, Janet Trudeau, of Chesapeake, Va., and Judy Jensen, of Bourbonnais; a stepdaughter, Donna Dykstra, of Palm Harbor; a niece, Julie Trudeau, of Queensland, Australia; three nephews, Bill (Tammy) Trudeau, of Birmingham, Ala., Jim (Julia) Trudeau, of Chesapeake, Va., and Jeffery (Tammy Koeling) Jensen, of Bourbonnais; one stepgrandson, John Dykstra, of Palm Harbor, Fla.; and seven great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Jacquelyn Geistwhite; and nephew, David Trudeau.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Donna Dykstra for the all the loving care she gave Shirley during her illness.

Shirley will be inurned in Bay Pines Veterans Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Fla., at a later date.