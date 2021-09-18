Sharon Palzer

KANKAKEE — Sharon Anne Palzer, 74, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Sept. 16, 2021) at her daughter’s home.

She was born June 9, 1947, in Kankakee, the daughter of Louis and Elsie Borshnack Dumas.

Sharon was a former employee of Provena Fortin Villa and had also worked at Carson Pirie Scott.

She enjoyed gardening, painting and spending time with her grandchildren. Sharon was a loving mother.

Sharon was a parishioner of St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin Palzer and Alanah Wright, of Kankakee; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Bridget and Gayle Bouck, of Bourbonnais, Beth and Nathan McCue, of Fayetteville, N.C., and Brittany Palzer, of Kankakee; one sister, Linda Weber, of Cissna Park; five grandchildren, Abigayle Bouck, Chase Bouck, Ramsey McCue, Reed McCue and Ean Palzer; and her former husband, Thomas Palzer, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother-in-law, Roger Weber.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, until the 10:30 a.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Inurnment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Goodrich.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.