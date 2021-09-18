Death notices: Sept. 18, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Raymond F. Dionne</strong>, 87, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 15, 2021) at Citadel of Bourbonnais nursing home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Pamela Sue “Pam” Gerts</strong>, 74, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Sept. 16, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Allen M. Kingman,</strong> 58, of Essex, passed away Thursday (Sept. 16, 2021) at Morris Hospital in Morris. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Charlotte W. Winfield,</strong> 78, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 15, 2021) at Watseka Rehab and Health Care. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.