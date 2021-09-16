Duane Romey

NEWNAN, Ga. — Captain Duane Eugene Romey, 53, of Newnan, Ga., formerly of Bourbonnais, went to be with our Lord and Savior at 1:39 p.m. EDT Sept. 9, 2021, from Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Duane was born Nov. 8, 1967, in Kankakee, and grew up in Bourbonnais, the beloved son of Byron and Norma (Wickham) Romey, of Clearwater, Fla.

He married Shelley Randolph on May 4, 2002, in Grapevine, Texas. She survives.

Surviving are three children, Chase Wickham, Kendall Paige and Duncan Neel Romey, all at home; sister, Donna (James) Pardew, of Indianapolis, Ind.; father/mother-in-law, Corky and Dorothy (Neel) Randolph, of Fort Myers, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Stephanie Saum, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., and Danyne Bharj (Surj), of Oolteweh, Tenn.; brothers-in-law, Misha Randolph (Amy), of Naples, Fla., and Jeremy Randolph (Stephanie), of Fort Meyers, Fla.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were maternal grandparents, Clinton and Minerva Wickham; paternal grandparents, E. Eugene and Thelma Romey; and brother-in-law, Vince Saum.

Duane was a 1986 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais High School. In 1990, he graduated from Olivet Nazarene University with a Bachelor’s Degree in History/Political Science, and in 1995 completed his Master of Science in Management at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Okla.

His early interest in aviation led him to start flying at 16 while in high school.

Duane’s flying career ignited his passion for instruction which became a life-long pursuit. After numerous jobs building experience in his flying career, he was hired at Delta in late 2001. During the next 5 years, while waiting to be recalled following the 9/11 furloughs, Duane and his wife, Shelley, moved to Australia in September 2005, where he worked for Aero Rescue, training crews in special mission Dornier 328. They returned to the U.S. and moved to Newnan, Ga., in February 2008. Duane attained the rank of captain, flying the Airbus A320.

He attended Calvary Chapel Newnan Church. His community activities were extensive, though he was most proud of his volunteer work introducing many future pilots to aviation through the EAA Young Eagles program and his involvement in the Civil Air Patrol.

Duane had many hobbies, playing tennis, flying, traveling with his family, listening to country music, hymns and bad ‘80s music.

He touched many lives and will be deeply missed by all that knew him.

An open air celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. EDT Saturday, Sept. 18, in Duane’s hangar, Two Rocks Airport, Newnan, Ga., with Dr. Joel Dover and Rev. Carl Romey officiating.

Memorials may be made to Duane Romey Young Aviator Scholarship, online at gofund.me/4f73b417.

Please sign his guestbook at mckoon.com.