Darren Armstrong

BOURBONNAIS — Darren Keith "Big Man" Armstrong, 56, of Bourbonnais, passed away on Sept. 7, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

A gathering will be from 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Crayton will deliver the eulogy. Cremation rites will be accorded. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Darren Keith Armstrong was born May 15, 1965, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Carl Willis Sr. and Shirley Adams Moore.

He graduated from Job Corps in 1984 and received his GED and CDL licenses.

Darren was a member of Community Church of Holiness.

He was united in holy matrimony to Tyesha Jones on May 16, 2014.

Darren worked at Garden of Prayer Youth Center for 10 years as the fleet manager. He also worked as a truck driver and at 1517 Place Family Restaurant.

He was noted for his Big Man Productions. He ran football pools and enjoyed cooking, playing cards, listening to quartet groups and spending time with family and friends.

Darren was assistant coach for the Riverside Colts.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Tyesha Jones Armstrong, of Kankakee; his sons, Diamond Armstrong, of Bourbonnais, Dontae Aycock, of Hong Kong, and Jeremiah Aldridge, of Kankakee; his mother and stepfather, Shirley and Ben Moore, of Florida; his brothers, Carl Willis, of Georgia, Dwayne (Natasha) Adams, of Bourbonnais, Carlos Willis, of California, Chan Williams and Steve James, both of Chicago, and Donald Gray, of Maywood; sisters, Jeanine Adams, of Georgia, Theia Willis and Ramonita Willis, both of California, and Billy Cooper, of Chicago; his father-in-law, Lester (Gail) Jones, of Kankakee; a favorite aunt, Phyllis Wade, of St. Louis, Mo.; favorite uncles, Calvin Willis and Joe Mallory, both of St. Louis, Mo.; in-laws, Chauncia Jones, Jamie Hines and Kevin Walker, all of Kankakee, and Jewel Hines and Jamerson Hines, both of Kentucky; a favorite niece, Joya Adams; favorite cousins, Vernita Gordon, Derkey and Peter; best friends, Anthony Shoemaker, of Kankakee, and Stephanie Molany, of Arizona; special friend, Tanya Douglas, of Kankakee; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding him in death were his father; and his mother-in-law, LaQuita Canada.

Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.