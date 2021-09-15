Robert Lampley Sr.

KANKAKEE — Robert “Bob” J. Lampley Sr., 70, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Sept. 13, 2021) at Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn.

He was born Dec. 27, 1950, in Kankakee, the son of John Sharkey Sr. and Margaret Clocksin Lampley. He had been previously married to Gladys Henderson. He then married Cheryl Kime on April 1, 2011, in Kankakee.

Surviving are his wife, Cheryl Kime-Lampley of Kankakee; two daughters, Tricia (Tom) Piekarczyk, of Momence, and Jessica (Chuck) Morris, of Momence; his son, Bobby (Julie) Lampley, of Bourbonnais; three brothers, Tony (Debbie) Lampley, of Momence, Jim (Deb) Lampley, of Bourbonnais, and John Sharkey Jr., of Naperville; his sister, Julie (Bob) Dinkins, of Momence; and 11 grandchildren, Ashley (Greg) Simms, Alex Piekarczyk, Kaitlyn “Katie” Piekarczyk, Andrew (Brandy) Lampley, Mathew Lampley, Kyle Lampley, Ryan Lampley, Drake Morris, Khloee Morris and Megan Morris; two great-grandsons, Landon Lampley and Liam Lampley; many nieces and nephews, including, Ryan (Lyndsi) Kime, Addison Kime, Arianna Kime, Ryleigh Kime and Brycen Kime; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Tim) Fortino, of Askhum; and brother-in-law, Dale (Pat) Kime, of Kankakee.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bob worked as a mechanic, and retired from Marcotte Farms, Momence.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and received the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Meritorious Unit Commendation.

Bob was a member of St. George Catholic Church and the Momence VFW Post 7535.

He enjoyed golfing, bowling, racing stock cars and coaching football, softball and baseball. He especially loved watching all of his grandchildren play sports and spending time with family and friends.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at St. George Catholic Church, St. George, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Interment will be in St. George Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

