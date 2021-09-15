BRADLEY — Melvin “Sonny” Watson Jr., 79, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Sept. 11, 2021) at his son, Mike’s, home in Bradley.

He was born April 2, 1942, in Kankakee, the son of Melvin Sr. and Luella Foltz Watson.

Sonny had been a United Disposal corporate secretary and an operating engineer with the local 150.

His hobbies included spending time with his family, baling hay, gardening, repairing and operating heavy equipment, finding a good deal online and in person, participating in auctions, and he loved working on projects with his grandkids.

Surviving are one son, Michael Watson and Jana Knight, of Bradley; one daughter, Deborah and Michael Gaspari, of Darien; five sisters, Melba Morgan, of Phoenix, Ariz., Charlene Day, of Kankakee, Loretta Mason, of Phoenix, Ariz., Linda Estes, of Kankakee, and Carol See, of Michigan City, Ind.; one brother, David Watson, of Anna; six grandchildren, including Julie (Nathan) LaLone, of Limestone, Michael Watson, of Grant Park, and Matthew (Monica) Watson, of Chebanse; four great-grandchildren, Jillian, Melanie, Mariah and Milia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and two brothers, Richard Watson and Robert Watson.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

