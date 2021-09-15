Charlene LaMonte

GRANT PARK — Charlene Y. LaMonte, 61, of Grant Park, passed away Sept. 8, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family.

She was born Sept. 8, 1960, in Chicago, the daughter of Charles and Dorothy Pritchett Baltikowski.

Charlene married Robert LaMonte on Jan. 12, 1980, in Grant Park. He survives.

Also surviving are her two daughters, Sherri (Dimetris) Roubis, of New York, and Angela LaMonte, of Grant Park; two sisters, Arlene Baltikowski, of Momence, and Darlene (Rick) Sharkey, of Momence; her brother, Jessie (Debra) Baltikowski, of Louisiana; six grandchildren, Hannah, Julia and Sophia Roubis, and Nathan, Melanie and Owen LaMonte; one great-granddaughter, Maya Roubis; and she many nieces and nephews who she adored.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Charlene was a mother to many and the Earth was her church. She enjoyed crafting, camping, motorcycle riding, cooking and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, until the 7 p.m. celebration of life at Cotter Funeral Home Chapel in Momence.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

