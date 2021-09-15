Beverly Seibring

CHEBANSE — Beverly “Bev” Seibring, 88, of Chebanse, passed away Sunday (Sept. 12, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Nov. 27, 1932, in Chebanse, the daughter of Lloyd and Lucille (Irps) Burling. Beverly married Lawrence R. Seibring on Feb. 13, 1954, at the United Church of Christ in Chebanse.

Bev was the proud mother of four sons, Ron (Jan) Seibring, of St. Cloud, Minn., Doug (Cindy) Seibring, of Chebanse, Steve (Sue) Seibring, of Normal, and Scott (Stacy) Seibring, of Towanda. Other family includes, one sister, Marilyn “Pat” (Gerald) Hubert, of Martinton; one brother, Lloyd “Butch” D. (Bobbie) Burling, of St. Anne; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Lloyd and Lucille; and a sister-in-law, Bobbie.

Bev was a member of the United Church of Christ in Chebanse, where she was choir director for nearly 70 years and pianist for more than 20 years, serving in both roles until her passing. Bev and her mother combined for more than 80 years as organist/pianist at the church. Bev also served many years as the UCC Youth Group director.

She was an active member of the Chebanse community, serving on numerous civic organizations. Most recently she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary 408, volunteered at Miller Health Care Center, the Clifton Food Pantry and many others.

Bev will be fondly remembered by hundreds of students and staff as she served as secretary at Chebanse Grade School for 20 years. Twenty to 30 years after she retired she would be approached by former students who would share kind feelings toward her.

She thoroughly enjoyed following her children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities. Bev will be remembered for her love of music and friendship, but she had no greater passion than her love of family. The only love that was greater than her love of her family was their love of her.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the United Church of Christ in Chebanse, with the Rev. Marsha Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.

Memorials may be made to the United Church of Christ in Chebanse, or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.