Rev. Michael Keliher

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS — Rev. Michael P. Keliher, C.S.V., age 74, passed away Friday (Sept. 10, 2021) at the Viatorian Province Center in Arlington Heights.

He was born Feb. 18, 1947, in Kankakee, the son of Joseph and Verna (Hudson) Keliher. He made his first profession Sept. 1, 1966, and was ordained a priest by Bishop Romeo Blanchette at St. Patrick Parish in Kankakee, on June 12, 1976. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Thomas J. Keliher.

Michael met the viatorians when he attended Bishop McNamara High School in Kankakee. He went on to earn a B.S. Degree in biology and pre-medicine in 1970 from Loyola University, Chicago, and a Master of Divinity from Catholic Theological Union, Chicago, in 1975.

He taught biology and coached both wrestling and golf at St. Viator High School from 1970 to 1972 and from 1976 to 1985. He served as parochial vicar at Maternity B.V.M. Parish in Bourbonnais, and at St. Viator Parish in Las Vegas, before being named pastor of St. Jude Church in Rochester, in 1995. Father Keliher returned to Kankakee to serve as parochial vicar at St. Patrick Parish, before serving in the same role at St. Viator Parish in Chicago, and at St. Thomas More Parish in Henderson, Nev. He served one year as administrator at St. Thomas More before moving to the Viatorian Province Center residence in July of 2019, when he retired.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the Clerics of St. Viator.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

