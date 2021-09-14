Dorothy Matton

KANKAKEE — Dorothy L. Matton, 97, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Sept. 10, 2021, at her home.

She was born July 12, 1924, in Carrier Mills, the daughter of John and Ruby (Morris) Shaw. Dorothy married Arthur Matton. He preceded her in death Oct. 4, 1973.

Dorothy was a retired employee of Camelback Hospital in Phoenix, Ariz.

She enjoyed reading.

Surviving are one daughter, Charlotte Bradford, of Phoenix, Ariz.; three grandsons, Paul Bradford, of Phoenix, Ariz., John Bradford, of Seattle, Wash., and Craig Bradford, of Seattle, Wash.; and one niece, Tina (Ed) Rosenbrock, of Kankakee and her children, Ben and Zenovia Rattin and their son, Trenten, and Brittany Rattin and Dylan Rattin.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, in St. Anne Township Cemetery.

