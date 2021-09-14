Death notices: Sept. 14, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Shirley A. Anderson,</strong> 84, of Palm Harbor, Fla., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 4, 2021, at home. Funeral arrangements are by Curlew Hills Memory Gardens Funeral Home, Palm Harbor, Fla.

<strong>Walter G. “Walt” Patterson</strong>, 87, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (Sept. 11, 2021) at Citadel of Kankakee nursing home. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Melvin “Sonny” Watson</strong>, 79, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Sept. 11, 2021). Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon FUneral Home in Bourbonnais.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Elizabeth A. “Liz” Arseneau</strong>, 94, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 1 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Elizabeth passed away Aug. 26, 2021. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Laurie Zochary, Jenny Jones, Christy Pias and Jamie Shoup.

Funeral services for <strong>Zephyr George Benoit</strong>, 87, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 30 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Zephyr passed away Aug. 18, 2021. Inurnment was in St. George Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers were Nick, Glenn and Jason Daugherity, Gary Vroman, and Brady and Zachary Benoit.

Services for <strong>Joel Richard Brault</strong>, 89, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 27 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Joel passed away July 21, 2021. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Services for <strong>Ronald L. Clark</strong>, 72, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 27 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Ronald passed away Aug. 24, 2021. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Joanne Lavonne Gremar</strong>, 86, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 2 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Marlin Ludwig officiating. Joanne passed away Aug. 30, 2021. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Becca and Katie Gremar, Alison Zipper, Amy and Keith Easter, and Logan Johnson.

Funeral services for <strong>John Leo “Johnny” Loitz</strong>, 41, of Grant Park, were held Sept. 10 at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park, with the Rev. Kyle Timmons officiating. Johnny passed away Sept. 6, 2021. Burial was in Heusing Cemetery, Grant Park. Pallbearers were Jerry, Mike, Ashton and Sawyer Loitz, Mark and Nixon Marcotte, and Rich and Brad Dulin.

Services for <strong>Myron H. Moody</strong>, 80, of Wilmington, were held Aug. 26 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Myron passed away Aug. 22, 2021. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Richard A. “Dick” Paraday</strong>, 80, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 2 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Richard passed away Aug. 29, 2021. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Amber Menard, Brittani and Zach McCorkle, Holly and Ben Paraday, Jake and Josh Love, and Mark White.

Funeral services for <strong>David Thomas Stickel</strong>, 27, of Bonfield, were held Aug. 31 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. David passed away Aug. 25, 2021. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Joliet. Pallbearers wereJayme Painter, Jayme Painter Sr., Jake Dejesus, Dillon Myslinski, Chuck Johnson and Daniel Mayes.

Funeral services for <strong>David Michael Welker,</strong> 76, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 25 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. David passed away Aug. 19, 2021.