Wendy Haase

LEXINGTON — Wendy Marie Harrison Haase, 46, of Lexington, and formerly of Pontiac, passed away Sept. 5, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac. Funeral services and a celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pontiac. The Rev. Mathew Berger will officiate. Burial will follow in the Gilman Cemetery, Gilman.

Wendy was the youngest child of Jean M. Manssen Harrison and the late William V. “Bill” Harrison.

She was born May 15, 1975, in Watseka. Wendy married her high school sweetheart, Steven P. Haase, DVM, on July 5, 1997, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman.

In addition to her husband, Steve, she is survived by three children, Clayton, Reagan and Braden Haase; her older brother, Wade (Melinda) Harrison, of Homewood, Ala.; her brothers-in-law, Ron (Glaucia) Haase and David (Alissa) Haase, all of Gilman; as well as nephews and nieces, Wyatt and Graham Harrison, Vitor, Cauan and Bruno Haase, and Sydney, Oliver and Josie Haase.

Wendy was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. She was known for her quick wit and charming sense of humor. Her infectious smile and hearty laughter enabled her to make new friends wherever she went. After just having met her, people were known to describe Wendy as making them feel as if they had known her for a lifetime.

Her childhood was spent in Gilman, where she attended Iroquois West schools, graduating high school in 1993. She went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Illinois State University in 1997. She had a Master’s Degree in Reading Education from the University of Illinois.

Wendy was a gifted elementary school teacher at both St. John’s Lutheran School in Champaign, and at Iroquois West Elementary School in Gilman. Devoting time to motherhood, she also continued her love of helping children as a substitute teacher for many years in both Iroquois West and Pontiac schools. She volunteered at Noah’s Ark Preschool in Pontiac, as well as helping in her own children’s classrooms. She also enjoyed providing part-time childcare and hosting the friends of her children in her home.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pontiac, and had also attended First United Methodist Church in Lexington. She was also involved for many years volunteering for Hearts at Home and attending its conferences.

Wendy was a naturally gifted athlete, and she shared her talents by coaching volleyball at St. Mary’s School in Pontiac. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and she especially enjoyed watching her children’s sporting events where her voice of support was a familiar sound to teammates of Clayton, Reagan and Braden. She was also a spirited fan of the Chicago White Sox and Fighting Illini basketball.

Memorials may be made to the Wendy M. Haase Reading Fund to benefit students in Lexington, Pontiac and Gilman area elementary schools, to Compassion International, or to the Lexington H.O.P.E. Backpack program.

