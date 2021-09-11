Thomas Maass

KANKAKEE — Thomas W. Maass, 96, of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 3, 2021, at Presence Heritage Village in Kankakee.

He was born March 2, 1925, in Kankakee, the son of William and Theresa (Ray) Maass. Thomas married Mary Jannusch on Sept. 28, 1946, in Kankakee.

Thomas was the former police chief in Kankakee from 1965 to 1970. He also served as sheriff of Kankakee County from 1970 to 1974.

He was a lifetime member of the Shriners, American Legion Post 85, Kankakee V.F.W. and the Kankakee Elks.

Thomas was a member of the National Association of Sheriffs and the National Association of Police Chiefs.

He helped W.D. Gousset with the formation of The Hundred Club and was honored by the American Red Cross for achieving 16 gallon blood donation.

Thomas enjoyed reading, gardening and traveling.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the 101st Airborne Division. He participated in D-Day and served as an M.P. in England and Paris.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Maass, of Kankakee; one son and daughter-in-law, Thomas C. and Miriam Maass, of Kankakee; one daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Rick Foltz, of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; and three grandchildren, Casey Maass, Rachel Maass (Andy Lopez) and Lauren (Trevor) Baron.

Preceding him in death were his parents; three brothers, William, Rodney and James; and one sister, Rosemary Morrison.

Private family services will be held. Interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, St. John United Church of Christ, or The Salvation Army.

