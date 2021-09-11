Neil Wolven

KANKAKEE — Neil S. Wolven, 88, of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 5, 2021, in Malvern, Ark.

He was born May 12, 1933, in Exline, the son of Clarence A. and Lucille G. (Yohnka) Wolven. Neil married Joyce M. Preston on Oct. 16, 1955. She preceded him in death Aug. 12, 2015.

Neil retired after working for himself as a service and installation technician. Prior to that, he worked 12 years at Home Appliance.

He was a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and had attended Aviation & Electronics School and DeVry University.

His hobby was continuing to work for family, friends and neighbors.

When his family thinks about what was most important to Neil, it was his relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ followed by his thankfulness and love for his family.

He was a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951 to 1954. He took great pride in faithfully serving our country; and being a member of the Kankakee American Legion Post 85.

Neil was a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church, supporting it from its early stages throughout his life. Sometimes singing with Joyce in the choir, playing on church sports teams and maintaining the church’s facilities.

Surviving are son, Bruce (Debra) Wolven, of Brooklyn Park, Minn.; daughter, Judy (David) Dunsworth, of Bradley; daughter-in-law, Jeri Wolven, of Malvern, Ark.; 10 grandchildren; great- grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Carol (Paul) Rittmanic, of Ft. Wayne, Ind., Geraldine Hallas, of Bourbonnais, Kathryn (Jim) DeYoung and Marsha Darsche, of East Lansing, Mich.; brother, Kenneth (Rita) Wolven, of Barrington; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Joyce, he was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Wolven; son, Jeffery Wolven; and grandson, Joshua Wolven.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

