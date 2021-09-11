Margie Reed

BOURBONNAIS — Margie R. Reed, 82, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Sept. 9, 2021) at her home.

She was born Jan. 27, 1939 in Cave-in-Rock, the daughter of Irving and Cora (Beavers) Logan. Margie married Walter Reed on Dec. 20, 1969, in Bourbonnais. He preceded her in death Nov. 25, 2006.

Margie and her husband, Walter, owned and operated an upholstery business. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and cooking. Margie especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Rick and Kristi Johnson, of Belleville, and Steve Reed, of Texas; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Kim and Marty Nissen, of Beecher, and Ginger and Alan Cook, of Kankakee; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Erma Logan, of Paducah, Ky.

In addition to her husband, Walter Reed, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Sherry Copelea; and one sister, Kathleen Reed.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, until the noon funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

