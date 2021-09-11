Linda Croudep

BOURBONNAIS — Linda Joyce Croudep, 60, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 8, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

There will be a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee, with words of encouragement by Pastor Ervin Marshall.

Linda was born Aug. 26, 1961, in Phoenix, Ariz., the daughter of Leon Stitt and Rena Cooper.

She was a high school graduate.

Linda had been employed for 30 years at Sears Corporation.

She was involved with the Church Women’s Ministry.

Surviving are her son, Michael Simmons II, of Dallas, Texas; along with several sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Linda will be laid to rest Monday, Sept. 20, in Laurel Land Cemetery, Dallas, Texas.

