BOURBONNAIS — Levi Rechkemmer Jr., 91, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Sept. 6, 2021) at his home.

He was born Jan. 30, 1930, in Indiana, the son of Levi and Goldie (Hildabrand) Rechkemmer. Levi married Betty Flowers in 1960. She preceded him in death Feb. 17, 2005.

Levi worked in machine repair for the Ford Motor Plant.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening and cooking. He was a very good cook. He loved wildlife, dogs and birds. Most of all, Levi loved his family.

Levi was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served from 1951 to 1955, stationed in England.

Surviving are one daughter, Connie Rogers, of Bourbonnais; two grandchildren, Annette Fleming, of Bourbonnais, and Scott Nusbaum, of Bourbonnais; two great-grandchildren, Whitley and Wyatt; and one brother, Barney Rechkemmer, of Arcola.

In addition to his wife, Betty Rechkemmer, he was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Maurice (Shirley) Rechkemmer, Dennis Rechkemmer and Glendale Rechkemmer; and one sister, Joyce (Weldon) Regnier.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no public services.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

