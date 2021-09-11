Leona Walters

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — Leona P. Walters, 93, of Mishawaka, Ind., passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday (Sept. 7, 2021) surrounded by family.

Leona was born Nov. 12, 1927, in Fairbury, the daughter of Lavina C. (Dehm) and Lester Fred Harms.

She was a 1945 graduate of Cullum Community High School.

Leona married James H. Walters on Dec. 6, 1947. They were married for 44 years.

She lived in Kankakee most of her life and retired from working at Armour Pharmaceutical.

Leona and Jim loved to go out dancing with friends. She loved to travel and really enjoyed going to Alaska, Hawaii and on Caribbean cruises. She took all of her kids in 2017 on a cruise.

She enjoyed watching plays, going to dinners with her friends, playing cards with other friends, doing ceramics and taking her grandkids on trips. Other hobbies included working in the yard, gardening her flowers, reading, doing puzzles and doing sticker by number books. Her fur babies, Gracie and Smokey, meant everything to her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” H. Walters; her son, James L. Walters; and her brother, Duane L. Harms Sr.

Surviving are four children, Bob Walters, of Dorchester, Iowa, Barbara (Ronald) Clark, of Mishawaka, Ind., Kurt Walters, of Oklahoma, and Julie (Robert) Woolsey, of Davenport, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Scott A. Haigh, Timothy (Haven) Walters, Michael (Tiffany) Haigh, James (Kalee) Gifford, Nikki (Steve) Patnaude, Robbie Woolsey and Patrick Woolsey; nine great-grandchildren, Tyler Haigh, Sarah Haigh, Kylie Patnaude, Logen Gifford, Callie Walters, Cooper Raduenz, Olivia Woolsey, Paisley Woolsey and Elijah Woolsey; her fur babies, Gracie and Smokey; sister-in-law, Theresa Harms; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, 1900 W. Court St. She will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, with her husband and son, Jim.

