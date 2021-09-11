MANTENO — Gary Guertin, 84, passed away on the morning of Sept. 4, 2021.

Born in Kankakee, on July 22, 1937, Gary was a resident of Manteno.

He left for Purdue University in 1955, became a Sigma Chi brother, and graduated in 1959.

Gary served in the U.S. Air Force.

He then joined General Motors (G.M.), in New York City, in the early ‘60s. Throughout his successful career at G.M., he met his beautiful wife when he was on his first international assignment in Argentina. There, they had their one and only daughter, Gigi. His G.M. career also took him to Brazil, England, Spain and finally, Michigan.

Gary retired in 2000 and moved to Highland Beach, Fla., where he enjoyed many great moments with his wife, daughter and grandchildren.

No matter where he was in this world, he was always proud to be from Manteno, and made sure to go back and visit. Gary was the epitome of the American dream and never forgot his origins.

Gary was a true gentleman, kind and loving.

He leaves behind his wife, Susy Guertin; daughter, Gigi Hamstra (nee Guertin); son-in-law, Dirk Hamstra; and his grandchildren, Teresa and Nicholas Mathis.

“We love you and will miss you dearly!” his family said.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.