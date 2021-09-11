CARSON, Calif. — Dwayne Ambrose VadeBoncouer, “Vad,” 90, of Carson, Calif., passed away June 12, 2021, in Carson, Calif.

He was born May 23, 1931, in St. Anne, the son of Arthur and Evidelle Stahl VadeBoncouer. Dwayne married Lois Jane VanBuskirk on June 2, 1990, in Reno, Nev.

Dwayne worked as a butcher.

He was described by family and friends as an exceptional bowler during his time, including being a KBA Hall of Fame inductee in 1983.

Dwayne served our country from 1951 to 1953 in the U.S. Army, during the Korean War.

He was of the Roman Catholic faith.

Surviving are his sons, Rick and Dawn VadeBoncouer, of Kankakee, Tim VadeBoncouer, of Elmhurst, and Gary and Nancy VadeBoncouer, of Bradley; seven grandchildren, Dwayne VadeBoncouer, Josh VadeBoncouer, Allie (VadeBoncouer) Fox, Michelle VadeBoncouer, Jack VadeBoncouer, Tyler VadeBoncouer and Nick VadeBoncouer; and four great- grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his son, Robert VadeBoncouer; his first wife, Viola Buck (June 21, 1997); second wife, Lois Jane (Oct. 6, 2016); his parents; brothers, Gerald VadeBoncouer, Byron VadeBoncouer, Roland VadeBoncouer and Robert VadeBoncouer; and sisters, Alice VadeBoncouer and Norma Jean (VadeBoncouer) Williams.

A VA service will be held at a later date in California.