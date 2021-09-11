Donald Kinney Jr.

THAWVILLE — Donald E. Kinney Jr., 63, of Thawville, passed away Sept. 5, 2021, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Aug. 2, 1958, in Kankakee, the son of Donald E. Sr. and Margaret Ellsworth Kinney.

Surviving are his son, Jake Kinney, of Bourbonnais; stepchildren, Alicia, Erica, Dwayne and Jenny; two sisters, Andrea Kinney, of Thawville, and Jackie Stots; his brother, Pat (Jean) Kinney, of Joliet; and his beloved dog, Jezebel.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Donald retired from truck driving with ABF Freight.

He was a member of the Teamsters Union 710.

Donald enjoyed playing video poker, collecting guns and shooting, and was an avid animal lover, especially dogs.

Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Interment will follow in Momence Cemetery, Momence.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.