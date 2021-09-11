Carol Steele

BOURBONNAIS — Carol A. Steele, 72, of Bourbonnais, passed away Aug. 26, 2021, at the Northwest Ohio Hospice in Toledo, Ohio.

She was born Carol Alice Pool on Aug. 25, 1949, the daughter of Willard and Phyllis Pool, in Kankakee.

Carol graduated high school from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 1967.

She was a lifelong member of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Carol worked at Kmart for many years, and then at Cosmo Prof until retirement.

She enjoyed dining out, bowling, playing Bingo, shopping, line dancing and drinking Moscato wine with her close friends and family. Carol was very sociable and loved her family.

Surviving are her husband, Leonard Steele; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Gerri Suddeth, of Bourbonnais; daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Chris Denoyer, of Sylvania, Ohio; stepchildren, Jennifer and Donnie Dewitt, Venessa Binkley, Nathaniel and Teran Steele and Bethany Cheshire, of Arkansas. She has 16 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was also very close with her sisters and brothers-in-law, Lisa and Donald Sipple, and Elizabeth and Stephen Johnson, of Florida. She has many nieces and nephews. She also has three sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters-in-law, Shirley and Theresa; and her beloved Yorkies, Elliot and Zoey.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.