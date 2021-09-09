INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — John “J.R.” Calmes Jr., 44, of Indianapolis, Ind., passed away Monday (Sept. 6, 2021).

He was born Dec. 20, 1976, in Kankakee, the son of John Chester Calmes Sr. and Gloria Dean Glenn Calmes.

J.R. received his bachelor’s degree from Indiana Tech in 2016 for organizational leadership.

He loved veterans and worked for the VA for more than 13 years; 12 as the NFS supervisor and then he switched to the audiology department a year ago to gain a better understanding of his son’s hearing loss.

J.R. turned his life over to Jesus Christ at a very young age and was baptized at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee. He was re-baptized in 2016 with his daughter, Raven, and he had a love of missions.

He was a genuinely kind and loving person. He loved to joke around, to dance, collect shoes and most of all, spend time with the family he doted on so very much.

J.R. was married to the love of his life for 17 years. He loved to watch his children in all of their activities and also enjoyed watching Marvel movies together as a family. He loved family vacations and cruises were his favorite. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Bulls fan.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, until the noon funeral service at First Church of the Nazarene, 9401 E 25th St., Indianapolis, IN 46229.

Surviving are his loving wife, Robin; children, Raven, John III “J.J.,” Layla and Xavier; father, John Chester Calmes Sr.; brothers, Willie Dean, Douglas Willingham, Marc Calmes, James Monroe and Tony Monroe; and sister, Sherika Harris (Levester); also, Lucille Mack (Ted), Bob and Linda Spaulding, Aaron (Jennifer) Spaulding, Nathan Spaulding, Carol (Adam) Stevenson; and his loving nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were by his mother, Gloria Dean Calmes; siblings, Carmelitha Hodges and Wanda Monroe; aunts, Leonia Green, Julia Billips, Blanchie Hairston and Bessie Willingham; uncles, James Glenn and Albert Glenn; and paternal and maternal grandparents.

Memorials may be made to Hear Indiana online at hearindiana.org.

Funeral arrangements are by Shirley Brothers Mortuaries, Washington Memorial Chapel, Indianapolis.