Brian High

MOMENCE — Brian Roger High, 63, of Momence, passed away Saturday (Sept. 4, 2021).

He was born Oct. 19, 1957, in Kankakee, the son of Roger and Barbara (Buchanan) High.

He was an auto mechanic for many years. He loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Surviving are his son, Jacob High, of Momence; a granddaughter, Jennifer High; and a nephew, Matthew Hamann, of Herscher.

Preceding him in death were his sister, Kathleen Hamann, formerly of Herscher; and his father.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.