Philip Erwin

WATSEKA — Philip Todd Erwin, 47, of Madison, Wis., and formerly of Watseka, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 4, 2020.

He was born July 29, 1973, in Watseka, the son of Donna (Daschner) Leiding and William Erwin.

Philip is survived by his mother, Donna Leiding, of Grand Ledge, Mich.; father, William (Judy) Erwin, of Springfield, Mo.; and sister, Sarah (Ali Olsen) Erwin, of Lansing, Mich.; along with many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Because of COVID restrictions, a funeral service could not be held at the time of his death. His family would like to hold a Celebration of Life from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Crescent City Community Center. Friends and family are asked to gather and share a fond memory or story of Philip. All are welcome to attend.