Michael Jordan

KANKAKEE — Michael Lavarus Jordan, 37, of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 1, 2021.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 1591 E. Cedar St., Kankakee. Pastor Howard L. Wills Sr. will officiate. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Michael was born May 10, 1984, in Kankakee, the son of Titus Williams and Teresa Jordan.

He received his education from the Kankakee Public Schools and received his associate’s degree from Eastern Gateway Community College in Columbus, Ohio. Michael married the former Deserea Bennett on May 18, 2007, in Kankakee.

Michael was employed as Sergeant in Corrections for Pontiac Correctional Center and was also a union representative.

He was a member of Greater New Hope Baptist Church.

Michael loved working out, spending time with his kids and family and watching the Chicago Bears.

Surviving are his wife, Deserea, of Kankakee; his children, Anjaniya Jordan, of West Virginia, and Quentin, Sakayla and Trenton Jordan, all of Kankakee; his mother, Teresa (Eligha Jr.) Brooks, of Kankakee; his father, Titus Williams, of Kankakee; his sisters, Shavaria Hale and Dominique Gray, both of Kankakee; his brothers, Mitchell (Delsiaca) Taylor and Evontei (June) Brooks, all of Kankakee, Terrell (Capri) Brooks, of Aurora, Zorriante (Faith) Brown, of Park Forest, Eligha Brooks, of Kankakee, and Demetrius Love, of Minnesota; mother-in-law, Joyce Bennett Sneed; father-in-law, Mike Sneed Sr.; sisters-in-law, Shavon (Kelechi) Alozie, of Kankakee, and Demetria Riley, of Texas; brother-in-law, Mike Sneed Jr.; godmothers, Lovie Lindsey and Jayme (Andrew) Ortiz; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other special brothers and sisters.

Preceding him in death were his great-grandparents, Owen and Janie Williams, and Margaret Finley; grandparents, Leroy and Barbara Williams, Eligha and Pearl Brooks, Rosie Jordan, Essie Riley and Cornilous Bennett.

