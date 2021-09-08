Marilyn Boykin

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Marilyn Louise Boykin, 48, of Lewis Center, Ohio, passed away Aug. 26, 2021, at Cleveland Clinic.

Marilyn was born Oct. 1, 1972, in Kankakee, the daughter of Labron Boykin and Angelisa Nelson.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 1591 E. Cedar St., Kankakee. Repast to follow at the Kankakee Public Library.

Funeral arrangements are by the Marlan J. Gary Funeral Home in Columbus, Ohio.

