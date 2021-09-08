John Loitz

GRANT PARK — John L. “Johnny” Loitz, 41, a lifetime resident of Grant Park, passed away suddenly Monday (Sept. 6, 2021) in Grant Park.

He was born Feb. 19, 1980, in Kankakee, the son of William and Carol A. (Heusing) Loitz.

Johnny worked as a handyman.

He was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park.

John enjoyed golfing and visiting with his associates and friends. He always enjoyed helping people out.

Surviving are his stepmother, Patsy Loitz, of Grant Park; sister, Nancy and husband Mark Marcotte, of Grant Park; brothers, Jerry and wife Stephanie Loitz, of Grant Park, and Michael Loitz, of Evergreen, Colo.; seven nieces and nephews, Ashton and wife Elle Loitz, Hadleigh Loitz, Sawyer Loitz, Dylon Marcotte, Kennedy Marcotte, Nixon Marcotte and Fiona Loitz; and his uncle, James Loitz, of Grant Park.

Preceding him in death were his parents, William and Carol (Heusing) Loitz; his maternal grandparents, Nancy and Leo Heusing; and paternal grandparents, Vernon and Gertrude Loitz.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Grant Park Community Shelter, 209 Dixie Highway, Grant Park. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park, with the Rev. Kyle Timmons officiating. Burial will follow in Heusing Cemetery, rural Grant Park.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family or Grant Park Youth Baseball and Softball.

Funeral arrangements are by Hub Funeral Chapel in Grant Park.