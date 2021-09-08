Bobby Smith

CONROE, Texas — Bobby “Bob” K. Smith, 82, of Conroe, Texas, and formerly of Bradley, passed away Thursday (Sept. 2, 2021) at Houston Methodist the Woodlands Hospital.

He was born Feb. 3, 1939, in Cobden, the son of Roy Lee Smith and Thelma Louise (Bloodworth) Smith. Bob married Connie Sue Rich, of Anna, on Sept. 13, 1958.

Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles from May 28, 1957, to March 1960.

He worked at General Foods in Kankakee, for 33 years, retiring in 1995. He then went on to manage a family-owned laundromat with his wife, Connie, for 10 years in Bourbonnais.

Bob was passionate about flying and was a licensed private pilot, a hobby he enjoyed in retirement. In retirement, he also drove a school bus for the Manteno Public Schools. He loved God, his beloved wife, Connie, and his family dearly.

He also loved serving in his church, Kankakee Gospel Assembly, where he was an elder for 50 years. He never missed an opportunity to serve as a lunch monitor and to spend time with the kids at school. He loved bringing his loyal canine companion, Barney, to visit with the students. Bob had a heart of gold, a true servant of the Lord and he served wherever he could. Bob was also a super fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and cheered for whoever played against the Chicago Cubs.

Surviving are his wife, Connie Smith, of Conroe, Texas; three sons and three daughters-in-law, Michael and Sharon Smith, of Bradley, Jeffrey and Karla Smith, of Limestone, and Timothy and Denise Smith, of Houston, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Cherie (Smith) and Wayne Roberts, of Conroe, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Amy Riley, Heather Smith, Rachel Abraham, Brent Smith, Bryan Smith, Logan Smith, Haley Rhudy, Collin Smith, Ryan Smith and Austin Burge; 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Sue Smith, of Bradley, Pat Smith, of Harrisburg, and Pat Boie, of Bradley; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Roy and Thelma Smith; five brothers, Roy Jr., Charles, Donald, Bill and Gordan; two sisters, Marietta and Evelyn, and one infant sister, Dorothy.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Kankakee Gospel Assembly, Bourbonnais. Interment will be at noon Monday, Sept. 13, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

