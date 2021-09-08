MANTENO — A. Dale Bjorklund passed away at his home in Manteno, on April 4, 2020, at age 89. Though his death was unexpected, Dale was ready at any time to go to our heavenly Father.

Alfred “Dale” Bjorklund was born March 9, 1931, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Alfred J. and Agnes C. (Myhre) Bjorklund.

Dale attended school in Minneapolis, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1949.

Throughout his school days, he participated in many sports, including football, wrestling, baseball, swimming, skating and snow skiing. He also enjoyed camping, and spent summers working as a camp counselor and waterfront director. These activities led to his interest in physical education and coaching.

Dale earned a double major in physical education and recreation at the University of Wisconsin, LaCrosse, in 1953. He played football at LaCrosse and was named All-Conference Center both his junior and senior years. He earned a Master of Arts in Education/Administration at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor.

He began his 30-year career at Homewood-Flossmoor (H-F) High School, Flossmoor, in 1959, as head football coach and physical education instructor. From 1963 to 1974, he was the athletic director at H-F. During this time, he also served as vice president and president of the Illinois High School Athletic Directors Association. Prior to retiring in 1989, Dale enjoyed his final years teaching adaptive P.E. He was proud to say he spent 50 consecutive years with football as a player, coach, athletic administrator and finally, as a volunteer special team kicking coach at Olivet Nazarene University.

As a son, brother, father, friend, teacher and coach, he touched many lives throughout his 89 years.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Margaret; son, Wayne; brother, Doug; and his parents.

Surviving are his children, Dianne (Paul) Eggen, Randy (Jill) Bjorklund and Nancy Bjorklund; stepchildren, Brian (Kelly) St. Aubin and Michele McAley; grandchildren, Ryan (Laura), Justin, Jonathan (Britany), Jack (Makenzie), Reid, Jaden, Zachary, Hannah, Chloe and Drew; and great-grandchildren, Olivia and Brooks.

The celebration of Dale’s life was delayed so more friends and family could be together. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Manteno Church of the Nazarene. Refreshments and social time will follow after the service.

For the well being and comfort level of all, the family respectfully asks that masks be worn.

Private inurnment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.

The funeral service will be live-streamed. You can view the service on YouTube at bit.ly/BjorklundService.

Memorials may be made to Homewood-Flossmoor High School Foundation, Manteno Church of the Nazarene, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.