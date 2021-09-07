juanita papineau

KANKAKEE — Juanita M. Papineau, 89, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Sept. 3, 2021) in Kankakee.

Juanita was born Nov. 12, 1931, in Buckingham, the daughter of David and Zelva (Essington) Bowers. Juanita married Donald “Don” Papineau on June 23, 1951.

She was a homemaker and a seamstress; she did alterations from her home and for LeCours.

Juanita and Don are members of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Kankakee. She was a member of Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and was past president. Juanita enjoyed crocheting, using her talents to donate many afghans to Birthbright and the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. She also enjoyed playing cards; but most of all, she loved being with her family and adored her great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her loving husband of 70 years, Don, of Kankakee; her son, Gary (Carla) Papineau, of Kankakee; her granddaughter, Leann (Bill) Mikeska, of Fairbury; her great-grandchildren, Ryder and Hudson Mikeska; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her son, Arthur Papineau; sisters, Joann Anderson and Marvella Kohrt; and her brother, David Bowers.

The family will receive guests from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

In accordance with Illinois guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

