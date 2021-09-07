Jose 'Joey' Zavala

KANKAKEE — Jose I. “Joey” Zavala, 38, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Sept. 2, 2021) at his home.

He was born Jan. 10, 1983, in Kankakee, the son of Maria R. Garcia and Inocencio Zavala.

Joey attended St. Anne Grade School and Kankakee High School.

He loved music, dancing and low rider cars. Joey had a collection of model cars.

Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Maria Garcia and Hubelio Cintora, of Kankakee; his father, Inocencio Zavala, of Donna, Texas; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Irma and Cirilo Chagoya, of St. Anne, and Alicia Zavala, of Bourbonnais; one brother, Bernabe Zavala, of Decatur; one niece; and five nephews.

Preceding him in death were one sister, Cristina Zavala; and one brother-in-law, Javier Pena.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, until the 10 a.m. memorial Mass at St. Anne Catholic Church.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required for everyone while indoors.

The Rev. Peter Jankowski will celebrate the Mass. Inurnment will follow in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

