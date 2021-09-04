Clifford Stein

KANKAKEE — Clifford R. Stein, 86, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 31, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born May 28, 1935, in Loogootee, the son of Clarence and Mildred O’Dell Stein.

Clifford married Sandra Cole on Aug. 14, 1982, in Kankakee.

He was a millwright.

Clifford was an avid hunter and fisherman. He had played softball for the Kankakee Cardinals and was a member of the Illinois Softball Hall of Fame. Clifford enjoyed traveling and lived six months out of the year in Florida, which he loved.

He was a longtime member of the Exline Sportsman’s Club, the Kankakee Sportsman’s Club, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasant Forever and Northern Illinois Wranglers. He volunteered for the Kankakee River Cleanup.

Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Clifford was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra Stein, of Kankakee; one son, Dale and Robin Stein, of Bend, Ore.; one daughter, Beth Stein-Walters and Shea Walters, of Aroma Park; one sister, Frances Dunbar, of Waverly; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his first wife, Joanne (Chase) Stein, who passed away Nov. 12, 1981; his parents; one son, Scott; and two brothers, Lee Stein and Alan Stein.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

A graveside service will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 11 in Stein-Stine Cemetery in St. James.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the wishes of the family.

