Carly Medina

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Carly (Whittemore) Medina, of Ramona, Calif., passed away Aug. 10, 2021, at San Diego Medical Center, from a sudden illness.

Carly was born in Kankakee, on Nov. 27, 1990, the daughter of John and Laurie Whittemore, who farm in the Kankakee area.

Surviving are her husband, Roy; his mother, Evangaline; and his son, Dominic. Also surviving are Carly’s parents, John and Laurie; grandparents, Thomas and Patricia Benoit; uncle, Mark (Cheryl) Whittemore; aunts, Martha (Richard) Melman, Kay (Dwight) Udelhoven, Beth (Dennis) Bailey, JoEllen Benoit and Aimee (Jeff) Grubbs; along with many special cousins and additional family members.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Robert and Bernice Whittemore; and cousin, Kelsey McLaren.

Carly was a member of the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) in San Diego, Calif., for the last seven years.

She held many positions with the department, always striving to improve herself. At the time of her passing, Carly was Acting Sergeant and promoted posthumously to Sergeant. Services were held by SDPD on Aug. 26, at Shadow Mountain Community Church, El Cajon, Calif., officiated by SDPD chaplain, Chuck Price.

Carly loved spending time with family, friends and her beloved pets.

She was passionate about reading, playing softball and hiking.

Carly was loved by many and will be truly missed by all.

A celebration of life will be at a later date in the Kankakee area.

Memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation for First Responders or Animal Foundations – River Valley Animal Rescue or Kankakee County Humane Foundation.