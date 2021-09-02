Yuvette Idowu

KANKAKEE — Yuvette Garner Idowu, 69, of Kankakee, passed away peacefully at her home Monday (Aug. 30, 2021).

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Free Christian Center, 111 E. Oak St., Kankakee. Pastor Carl Randle Sr. will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Yuvette Garner Idowu was born March 29, 1952, in Chicago, the daughter of Katherine Calhoun and Charles Garner Sr.

She graduated from Eastridge High School in 1970 and afterward attended Kankakee Community College. She was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church. She worked for Shapiro Developmental Center for 30 years and had also worked for KCTC for 10 years.

Yuvette was a doting mother to daughter, Jyllian, and cared for children of her family, with a watchful eye on neighbor’s children as well. She enjoyed music.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving daughter, Jyllian Idowu, of Kankakee; three brothers, Charles (Coretta) Garner Jr., of Kankakee, Julian (Helen) Calhoun, of San Diego, Calif., and Terrence Calhoun, of Kankakee; three sisters, Paulette Calhoun, Vernessa (Milton) Turner and Norma Calhoun, all of Kankakee; a special sister, Carrie Lou Garner, of Milwaukee, Wis.; two aunts, Frances (Thomas) Jordan and Antonidas Andrews, all of Kankakee; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her mother and father; and three sisters, Delphia Clark, Charmagne Calhoun and Anjenette Honeysuckle.

