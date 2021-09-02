scott evans

BOURBONNAIS — Scott A.A. Evans, 47, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 31, 2021) at his home.

He was born Feb. 6, 1974, in Kankakee, the son of Duane and Zella (Harness) Evans. Scott married Stacey Greenstreet on Sept. 14, 1996, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Scott graduated in 1992 from Kankakee High School.

He enjoyed fishing, building model cars, motorcycles, snowmobiles and anything with an engine. Scott liked to sing karaoke and was known for singing “Hurts so good.”

Scott was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are his wife, Stacey Evans, of Bourbonnais; one son, Hunter Evans, of Bourbonnais; two brothers, Shaun Evans, of Bourbonnais, and Steven Evans, of Bradley; his mother, Zella Evans, of Bradley; mother-in-law, Sue Greenstreet, of Bradley; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kelly Greenstreet-Conway and Dave Conway, of Huntington Beach, Calif.; nieces and nephews, Shaun Evans Jr., Alexis Evans, Jackson Evans, William Conway and Graham Conway; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends; and his beloved dog, Louie.

Preceding him in death were his father, Duane Evans; and father-in-law, David Greenstreet.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Paisley officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Memorials may be made to the family, for his son’s education.

