Roger Younghusband

WILTON TOWNSHIP — Roger W. Younghusband, 84, of Wilton Township, passed away peacefully Wednesday (Sept. 1, 2021) at his home, with family at his side.

Born July 21, 1937, in Joliet, he was the son of Harry and Gretchen (nee Themes) Younghusband.

Roger was a graduate of Joliet Township High School class of 1955.

He proudly served our country with the U.S. Army.

Roger received his associate’s degree from Joliet Junior College and his bachelor’s degree from Governors State University.

He started working at Barrett’s Hardware while still in high school. Roger also worked for Montgomery Ward, Uniroyal and eventually retired from Amoco Chemical after 20 years of service.

Roger also served as Wilton Township Supervisor for 12 years.

He was a member of the American Legion, Wilton Center Federated Church and the Illinois Farm Bureau.

Surviving are his loving wife of 56 years, Irene (nee Eden) Younghusband; his children, Kimberly (Edward) Fleming, Allison (Cletus) Bullinger, Brent (Bobbi) Younghusband and Jamie (Randy England) Smith; grandchildren, Larry (Shannon) Younghusband, Crystal (Mitchel) Beatty, Alyssa (Brian) Williams, Alexis Smith, Brandon (Jaclyn Stoltz) Younghusband, Nathan (Sara Maxham) Smith, Rebecca (Anthony Robertson) Fleming, Benjamin Younghusband and Shawna (Brock) Robinson; great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Emiliah, Atticus, Grace, Beau, Colt, Hannah, Mark, Skylier, Erica and Lily; sister, Sandra Reeves; brother-in-law, Robert Eden Jr.; and his faithful canine companion, Hobbs.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, William Younghusband; parents-in-law, Robert and Audrey Eden; brother-in-law, C. James Reeves; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Litta and Wilber “Skip” Hansen.

Roger enjoyed traveling, fishing and especially camping at Lake Shelbyville. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend and he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, until the noon funeral service at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan. Per Roger’s wishes, cremation will be respectfully addressed following services.

Memorials may be made to Lightways Hospice, 250 Waterstone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431.

