Mary Noble

BOURBONNAIS — Mary Ellen Noble, 88, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Aug. 29, 2021) at her home.

She was born Jan. 29, 1933, the daughter of Carl W. Sr. and Ida M. Poltrock Schaber.

Mary was previously married to Ike Pinkerton, Henry P. Plaza and Stanley P. Krueger. She married Raymond Noble Sr. He preceded her in death.

She retired from Follett College Books in Chicago and River Grove. After retiring from Follett, she and her husband relocated to Bourbonnais. She then worked for Tri Star Estates in Bourbonnais, for a few years, before full retirement.

Mary was the treasurer of Kankakee County Home and Community Education. She helped make autistic blankets, lap robes and cancer hats, which were distributed as needed to various groups by that organization.

Surviving are her children, Dorothy L. Wieczorek, of Poplar Grove, Pamela D. Giliberto, of Lebanon, Mo., Patricia A. Rossi-Rice, of Phoenix, Ariz., and James H. Plaza, of Bourbonnais; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many close friends who she treasured dearly.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two children, Susan E. Rivera and Kenneth C. Plaza; her parents; and one brother, Carl W. Schaber Jr.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, until the 4 p.m. service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Patrick Jenkins officiating.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Memorials may be made to Kankakee County Home and Community Education.

She will be greatly missed by many.

