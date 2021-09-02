Joanne Zirkle

BROOKVILLE, Ohio — Joanne A. Zirkle, 78, of Brookville, Ohio, passed away at her home Monday (Aug. 30, 2021) following an extended illness.

She was born in Kankakee. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Wendell and Verna Sparenberg; and by a grandson, Nicholas Zirkle.

Joanne was a member of Silver Thimbles Quilter’s Guild and owner of Quilts n’ Things in Brookville, Ohio. She also worked for several years at Brookhaven Retirement Community in Brookville.

Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Duane; son, Michael (Deb) Zirkle; daughter, Lisa (Jim) Ferlaino; grandchildren, Tiffany (Andrew) Brady, Tony (Heather) Zirkle and Jennifer Zirkle; great-grandsons, Colton, Andrew Jr. and Robert Brady, and Grayson and Chase Zirkle; brother, Jim (Donna) Sparenberg; her fur baby, Sadie; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, until the noon funeral services at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Road, Brookville, Ohio, with burial to follow in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville.

Memorials may be made to the Brookville Fire Dept. Association, 775 E. Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road, Brookville, OH 45309, or Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.

