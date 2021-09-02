Doralena Mann

ST. ANNE — Doralena B. “Dora” Mann, 93, of St. Anne, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 31, 2021) at Harvest View Senior Citizens’ Living in Herscher.

She was born Dec. 22, 1927, in Kankakee, the daughter of Henry and Bertha (Flint) Bisping. Dora married Clayton Mann on Oct. 6, 1946, at Deselm Methodist Church. He preceded her in death Feb. 23, 1998.

Dora was a bookkeeper for 30 years at F.S. and Chebanse Ag. She was a Sunday school teacher. Dora loved traveling to the Northeast with her husband. She loved the outdoors and animals, especially Beagles. Dora was an avid reader and was fond of John Wayne, Lorne Greene and country music, especially George Strait. She was famous for her chicken pie at the Mann family reunions and grew Indian corn and from the profits, she would travel. Dora loved decorating for Christmas, and all seasons. Dora’s grandchildren were her pride and joy.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Momence.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, James and Michelle Mann, of Herscher, and Verle and Barbara Mann, of St. Anne; one daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Stanley Schoettmer, of Greensburg, Ind.; four grandchildren, Neil Mann, Craig Mann, Kristal (Brett) Warhurst and Sara (Rob) Dickey; four great-grandchildren, Ellis Dickey, Karlea Dickey, Toby Warhurst and Lexi Warhurst; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Clayton Mann, she was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Wayne (Helen) Bisping, Gordon (Ruby) Bisping, Virgil (Marie) Bisping and Daryl (Margarette) Bisping.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Interment will follow in Blooms Grove Cemetery in Manteno.

Memorials may be made to the Aroma Fire Department.

