Doris Hisel

BRADLEY — Doris June Hisel, 87, of Bradley, passed away Monday (Aug. 16, 2021). She passed away peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Oct. 16, 1933, in Bunkum, the daughter of Bennett Karr and Atlas Bridgewater Karr. Doris married Donald Hisel on Nov. 14, 1964, in Kankakee.

Doris June’s passion was to work in her yard. She absolutely loved gardening and loved playing solitaire. She told everyone to not call her from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. because she would not answer … “Jeopardy” was on. Doris loved her family more than life itself.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, James and Barb Hanlon, of Bradley, and Steve and Rhonda Hanlon, of Bradley; one stepson, Kevin Hisel, of Champaign; one daughter, Diana Hisel Jensen, of Bradley; six grandchildren, Tanya, Austin, Mindy, Mandy, Ricky and Mia; 12 great-grandchildren, Larisa, Lindsay, Angelina, Cierra, Kayden, Anthony, Andrew, Ashton, Aaliyah, Olivia, Jasmine, Aiden and Maggie; and two-great-great-grandchildren, Levi and Lucas.

Preceding her in death were her parents; spouse; four brothers, Bobbie, Bennett Jr., Rex and Jackie Karr; and one sister, Linda Lou Karr.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.