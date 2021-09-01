Donna Magers

CAMPUS — Donna K. Magers, 68, of Campus, passed away at 2 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 31, 2021) at her home, surrounded by her family, after a courageous five-year battle with cancer.

Donna was born in Pontiac, on Feb. 22, 1953, the daughter of Arnold and Eileen (Simantel) Nielsen. She married Thomas Magers on July 21, 1973, at St. Peter’s Church in Dwight. He preceded her in death May 12, 2021.

Surviving are her daughters, Jana (Donald) Southerland, of Hopewell, Janet (Dave) Winters, of Minonk, Jennifer (Adam) Groskreutz, of Chenoa, and Janice (Louis) Duay, of Reddick; a son, Thomas (Amy) Magers, of Urbana; brother, Alan (Holly) Nielsen, of South Wilmington; grandchildren, Cody (Nairobi Casildo Portillo) Southerland, Louis (Kendra Morris) Duay, Owen Duay and Claire Magers; four great-grandchildren; and special friend, Becky (Richard) Morgan, of Shorewood.

In addition to her husband, Thomas Magers; she was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister in infancy, Arlene Nielsen.

Donna was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Dwight. She also served on the church council and taught Sunday school. She was the bookkeeper at Union Hill Farmers Elevator for many years. Donna graduated from R.U.C.E. High School in 1971.

She loved her old game shows, spending time working on her crossword puzzles and tending to her many flower baskets. Donna looked forward to attending family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren. Her family was her life and she will always be remembered and loved by all who knew her.

