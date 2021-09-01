Death notices: Sept. 1, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Clifford Junior Lade</strong>, 86, of Watseka, passed away Dec. 22, 2020, at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>LaMora Grace Olewinski (nee Abney)</strong>, 84, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 31, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory in Braidwood.

<strong>Carolyn J. Weaver (nee Cotham)</strong>, 73, of Custer Park, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 31, 2021) at the Maple Crest Care Center in Belvidere. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory in Braidwood.