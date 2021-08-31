Richard Paraday Sr.

BOURBONNAIS — Richard A. “Dick” Paraday Sr., 80, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Aug. 29, 2021) at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

He was born Nov. 19, 1940, in Kankakee, the son of Virgil Sr. and Bernadette (LaGesse) Paraday. Dick married Patricia Taylor on June 16, 1962, in Bradley.

Dick was a member of the Ironworkers Local 465 for more than 30 years. He was the former business agent and president of the Union Local 465 and the business agent for Local 444 in Joliet.

He loved fishing, boating and hunting. He enjoyed watching NASCAR with his favorite buddies, Pepper and Little Bit. Dick enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s sports and going out to eat with them.

Dick was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Paraday, of Bourbonnais; one son, Richard Paraday Jr. and Jeanette Dressler, of Aroma Park; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Lori and Barry Warhurst, of Camdenton, Mo., Penny and Tim McCorkle, of Manteno, and Melinda and Brian Love, of Limestone; nine grandchildren, Mark White Jr., Joe Krishokas Jr., Amber and Pat Menard, Brittani McCorkle, Zachary McCorkle, Joshua Love, Jake Love, Holly Paraday and Ben Paraday; four great-grandchildren; and two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Virgil Jr. and Marie Paraday, of Limestone, and Dwayne and Maryann Paraday, of Granby, Mass.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one grandson, Trevor James McCorkle; two sisters, Barbara McInturf and Suzie Panozzo; and one brother, Jerry Paraday.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

